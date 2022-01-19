‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Trailer Teases Tense Moments for Netflix Sequel Series

More than two years after the original show cam to an end, the Vikings saga is set to continue. Netflix on Tuesday released the first trailer for its upcoming Vikings spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla. The upcoming series is set in the early 11th century, more than 100 years after the original Vikings series left off, and chronicles the heroic adventures of famous Vikings in history, including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

In the series, tensions between Vikings and English royals climax violently, as teased in the minute-long clip, which showed bloody battles and ships traveling across seas. Harald Sigurdsson, one of three primary characters in the show, says in the trailer, “this blood is not my blood. It is our blood. It is Viking blood,” with King Canut of Denmark also declaring in the clip, “you have been summoned here to avenge the death of Vikings. Bring me England!”

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory,” the show’s official synopsis, per Netflix, reads.

Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, and Leo Suter as Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. The series also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes. Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer executive produce, with Stuart also acting as showrunner.

While Stuart told Entertainment Weekly that the show does not have “any connected tissue” with the original Vikings series, he did tease that there will be some recognizable names and locations, such as Kattegat, the capital city of Ragnar’s kingdom from Vikings. The original series, focused on hero Ragnar Lothbrok, aired for six seasons on History from 2013 until 2020. Just a month prior to the show’s finale, Netflix announced in November 2019 that it had greenlit a spinoff. Vikings: Valhalla is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 25.