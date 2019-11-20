‘Vikings’ Sequel Series ‘Valhalla’ Coming to Netflix

Exciting news for all fans of Vikings — a sequel series has just been greenlit for Netflix. According to TVLine, the new series will be titled Vikings: Valhalla and will take place 100 years after the events in the original HISTORY series. Vikings creator Michael Hirst is set to be involved in the sequel, which will reportedly follow the lives of some of the most famous Vikings such as Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and William the Conqueror.

A synopsis for the series reads, “These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from Hirst, many of those who were involved with Vikings will be making the jump to the sequel. Morgan O’Sullivan, who was a producer on Vikings, will be an executive producer on Vikings: Valhalla. Additionally, much of the same crew will be used for the upcoming Netflix series, as, like the original, it will film in Ireland. Hirst has also brought on Jeb Stuart, who has written Die Hard and The Fugitive, to serve as the series’ showrunner.

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga,” Hirst said in a statement. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

#Vikings creator Michael Hirst is picking up — almost — where he left off with #VikingsValhalla, a new series set 100 years after the original. This saga will follow the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Erickson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and William the Conqueror! — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) November 19, 2019

The vice president of original series at Netflix, Channing Dungey, also released a statement about the news, which read, “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power. We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life.”

Vikings, which originally premiered on the History channel in March 2013, follows the life of notorious Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok and his family. The series is set to wrap up with its upcoming sixth season, the first half of which will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Photo Credit: HISTORY / Jonathan Hession