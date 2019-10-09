History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

The Lothbrok saga is coming to a close. History announced Monday that the sixth and final season of Vikings, the network’s first scripted series, will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET, kicking off a two-part season. The announcement was made alongside the release of the first full-length Season 6 trailer.

*The official trailer * Will the Gods bring them together or tear them apart? Vikings returns Wednesday, December 4 at 9/8c on History. pic.twitter.com/rMXm8q0U7z — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) October 7, 2019

The 20-episode sixth and final season will air in two parts, kicking off with a two-hour season premiere on Dec. 4 followed by eight episodes airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 6 will then air later in 2020, bringing the series’ total episode count to 89.

“I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” Michael Hirst, creator, writer and executive producer, said. “Although it is bittersweet there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

The sixth and final season, according to a press release, will pick up “following the battle between brothers which has left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals.”

“Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia. He meets his match in Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler, who shocks even Ivar with his merciless actions. While Lagertha has her own agenda – to live a quieter and less public life on her own farm, but new dangers lurk close to home,” the season synopsis continued.

“This season, the Vikings continue to take over Scandinavia as Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling around Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgård) disappearance and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar,” it concludes.

Originally premiering on the network in 2013 as its first scripted series, Vikings has proven to be a major success for History. Its fifth season reached 25.2 million total viewers and ranked as the network’s No. 1 drama series.

History announced in January that the series would be concluding following its upcoming season.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on History.