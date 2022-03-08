‘Upload’ Actors Zainab Johnson and Kevin Bigley Praise Co-Star Owen Daniels: ‘No One Loves the Show More’

This week, Season 2 of Amazon’s hit comedy Upload will debut and among the returning cast members is Owen Daniels, who plays the hilarious A.I. Guy. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the show’s stars Zainab Johnson and Kevin Bigley — who play Aleesha and Luke, respectively — took the time to praise Daniels for both his performance and all-around good guy persona. “I think that what I will say, and I believe this, I love the show,” Johnson said. “[But] no one loves the show more than Owen Daniels. And he brings that to it every single day.”

In response to being asked about Daniels, Bigley replied, “Look, okay, out of all the interviews we’ve gotten, no one has ever asked this question, which is spectacular. Because that’s quite a feat. But let me just say, we were just talking about this. We have like a little thread text, and we were just talking about Owen, just because he is my favorite character on the show. Just because it is ridiculous. It is like a ridiculous outer space character. And [when] you’re watching him, he’s doing something that is really difficult to do too. Because they give him these jobs and the personality of the character matches the occupation, but in a really broad stroke way, but is also weird specific in front of you.”

https://twitter.com/UploadOnPrime/status/1499527543119958016?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bigley continued, “He is hilarious, but he’s absolutely, yeah, on set, you’re just like, ‘He’s insane.’ He’s an insane person because he is meticulous about his bits, he has a million planned, he’s so frenetic, he’s an animal.” Johnson added, “And you would think having to juggle all of that in that personality on screen, you would think that when they say cut and you have a moment to yourself that he would take the moment. No, no, no, no. But it really is amazing.”

Sharing some behind-the-scenes insight into the cast’s bond, Bigley explained, “We all have, and this is not a knock on Owen at all, but we all are friends with each other. This is a cast that’s a very tight cast. But also we all have other friends. We are Owen Daniel’s best friends. Owen loves us so much. I get calls all the time. Yeah. I love it. I love it. And Owen is a very close friend of mine, but Owen is obsessed with the show [and] with his character.”

Season 2 of premieres all seven episodes on Friday, March 11 on Prime Video.