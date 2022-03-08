‘Upload’ Season 2: Allegra Edwards Claims Her Character Is Not a ‘Mustache-Twirling Villain’ (Exclusive)

Upload star Allegra Edwards is defending her character ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on Amazon Prime Video, stating how Ingrid is not a “mustache-twirling villain.” Edwards spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about the new season alongside co-stars Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, who play Nathan Brown and Nora Antony, respectively. During the conversation, we asked Edwards her thoughts on Ingrid being seen as a “villainous” character, to which she firmly noted that she does not envision her role that way.

“No, no. And I think it’s a trap to approach anybody as a one-dimensional kind of mustache-twirling villain, although Ingrid does not have a mustache,” Edwards said. “And I think for me, the big lesson that she’s been for me, that she’s represented, is that people that inflict pain have been through a lot of pain themselves. And loneliness and isolation and desperation manifest differently for different people.” Edwards added, “So while she may not be Nora’s favorite person and she may not be A.I. guy’s favorite person all the time, she’s doing the best that she can with the toolkit that she has. And she’s just got really limited resources. So yeah, everything she’s pursuing is coming from what she thinks is love. So I can’t call her a villain. I think she’s just trying really hard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/UploadOnPrime/status/1499082609317474305?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During the group chat, Amell and Allo opened up about filming the new episodes of the hit comedy, out this Friday. Allo dished on the new season, offering her thoughts on how the pre-debut energy is different this time around. “I think with Season 1, there was a bit of that nervousness of not being sure if people were going to like it if that was going to read,” she said. You put your heart and soul and blood, sweat, all this into something, and we love it all so much. And Greg created this incredible world, so you’re like, please, please like it.”

Commenting on how the cast is feeling ahead of the new episodes, Allo explained, “I think Season 2, we got a bit of our sea legs and people really enjoy it, so now it’s just more excitement. We still want people to like it, but there’s a little more ease and just excitement of like, all right, we created a thing, you like it, here’s even more of it. So it feels really exciting.” Amell then quipped, “It’s been two years. We just hope people remember it.”

Season 2 of premieres all seven episodes on Friday, March 11 on Prime Video. For more on Upload and all your streaming news, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment, celebrity and trending news.