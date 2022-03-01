Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

March is officially here, and Prime Video is marking the new month with a lineup of new titles for streaming! Throughout the next several weeks, the streaming service is set to roll out a list of new additions to its streaming lineup, with the complete list of Prime Video’s March 2022 lineup featuring 32 new titles.

Prime Video’s March releases will begin on March 1, when subscribers will be able to press play on several fan-favorite titles, including the films like Dead Poets Society, Crash, and the 2013 documentary Blackfish, among others. The remainder of the month will be composed of new Prime Video originals, with the streamer set to roll out Lucy and Desi, Amy Poehler’s new documentary that explores Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s comedy roots. March will also see The Boys spinoff series The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The animated series tells short stories about different characters from the franchise. Meanwhile, hit sci-fi comedy Upload will also return for its second season.

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022) (Amazon Original)

“From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television, I Love Lucy.”

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1 (Amazon Original)

“From some of the most unhinged and maniacal minds in Hollywood today comes Diabolical, a collection of eight irreverent and emotionally shocking animated short films. Featuring stories by Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Justin Roiland, and more, each episode plunges elbow-deep into unseen crevices of The Boys Universe.”

Upload (2022): Season 2 (Amazon Original)

“From the Emmy-winning Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Rec) comes a hilarious new sci-fi comedy. In the future people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife. When party boy Nathan gets uploaded to a virtual resort he meets the down-to-earth Nora who starts as his customer service “angel”, but becomes so much more as she helps him find friendship, love and purpose.”

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4 (Amazon Original)

“Pete and his pals are back with one musical adventure after another. From rocking out in their band to losing their marbles, climbing Cat Meowtain, and solving the mystery of what goes honk in the night, there’s never a dull moment when this crew’s together!”

March 10

Harina (2022) (Amazon Original)

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1 (Amazon Original)

“Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for the next big thing. She is looking for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.”