Unexpected Amazon Prime Series Returning for Season 2

One Amazon Prime Video original series got an unexpected renewal on Tuesday -- Good Omens. The limited series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen told the complete story from the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Now, Good Omens Season 2 will take the story even further.

Good Omens is an extremely faithful adaptation of Gaiman and Pratchett's novel published in 1990, which never had a sequel. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the two authors did discuss the possibility of continuing the story. Gaiman now intends to take those ideas to the screen, as he explained in a statement to the outlet on Tuesday.

What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time? 😇😈 Good news! #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/cFJQMo0Vkj — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 29, 2021

"It's 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it's 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel," he said. "I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next."

"I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me," he went on. "There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you've been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory."

The new season will reportedly consist of six episodes, just like the original. All we know so far is that it will pick up with Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) in London, where they encounter a wandering angel who has lost their memory. The BBC will not be involved in this season, but many of the creative minds behind the show are set to return. Gaiman still has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, and he will be co-showrunner and executive producer with Douglas MacKinnon once again.

Good Omens premiered in 2019 after years of fans clamoring for an adaption of the book. Throughout the process, Gaiman often highlighted the contributions of Pratchett and mourned for his friend and collaborator. A sci-fi and fantasy legend, Pratchett passed away in March of 2015 at the age of 66 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.

There is no word yet on when Good Omens Season 2 will go into production or when it might premiere. The first season is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video -- available here with a free trial for new users.

