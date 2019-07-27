Amazon Wants to Revive Recently Ended Shows ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Good Omens’

Amazon Studios wants to keep the acclaimed shows Good Omens and Fleabag going, if only their creators would budge. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly not planning on making another season of Fleabag, while Good Omens was marketed as a limited series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel. Both shows earned critical acclaim, Emmy nominations and a big fan base, so it’s easy to see why Amazon wants more.

“I’m basically her stalker,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke joked during the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday when asked about Fleabag and Waller-Bridge, reports Deadline. “Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fleabag only runs 12 episodes over two seasons, with the first coming out in 2016 and the second in March 2019. Thanks to Waller-Bridge’s rising profile as the creator of Killing Eve, viewers found the second season, as did Emmy voters. The season was nominated for an astonishing 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Waller-Bridge was nominated for two Emmys herself.

The series was written and created by Waller-Bridge, and is based on her play about a forever-awkward woman trying to find her way in London after the death of her mother. Fleabag is notable for Waller-Bridge’s frequent fourth-wall breaking, as she talks directly to the audience during episodes.

“In a world of peak TV, there’s so many choices. It takes time for some of these show to find their path,” Salke said. “We knew we had something special, we revere Phoebe and she’s an incredible talent.”

As for Good Omens, the six-episode miniseries adapted the entirety of the book. Gaiman and Pratchett began developing a sequel novel, but it was not finished before Pratchett’s death in 2015. Gaiman, who wrote the miniseries, has said there was not plans for another season. Amazon is leaving it up to him if he wants to continue exploring the world of Good Omens.

“We’re lucky to have an ongoing relationship with Neil,” Amazon TV co-lead Vernon Sanders said, reports Deadline. “We’re so excited about how Season 1 has done for us. The notion has come up about whether we can revisit that world. It’s in Neil’s hands now but we’d love to do it. We’re finding that it just takes a little time, perhaps, in the case of Neil. But whatever he wants to do, we’re interested in.”

Good Omens starred David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, who are friends hoping to stop the Antichrist and Armageddon. The series earned Emmy nominations for its costumes, music and main title theme music.

Both Good Omens and Fleabag are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Photo credit: Amazon Studios