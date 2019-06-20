‘Good Omens’: Religious Group Petitions to Netflix for Cancellation of Amazon Prime Series

Thousands of people have signed a petition to get Netflix to cancel Good Omens, a series starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and demon, but there is just one problem. The show is only available on Amazon Prime.

Good Omens is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The six-episode miniseries stars Tennant as the demon Crowley and Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, who work together to save the world. The star-studded cast also includes Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Jack Whitehall, Sam Taylor Buck, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean and Miranda Richardson.

After hearing about the show — but apparently not caring about where the show was actually streaming — the Christian group Return to Order launched a petition called “Tell Netflix: Cancel Blasphemous Good Omens Series.”

The group members were angry about the show for featuring an angel and demon as “good friends” and for having God “voiced by a woman.” The Antichrist being portrayed as a “normal kid that has special powers” also really grinds their gears. At the end, the group pleaded, “Stop promoting evil!”

“I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really,” Gaiman wrote in response.

Since the petition went viral, it appears that Return to Order has taken it down. None of the text remains on the page for the petition.

According to their website, Return to Order is inspired by a book by John Horvat II that “addresses the growing alarm, confusion and frustration that so many Americans experience when seeing the nation fall into disorder and chaos.”

“This social decay manifests itself in many ways. It can be seen in the breakdown of the family and community. It can be experienced in the frenetic intemperance of hectic lifestyles, the frenzied activity of economic markets and the abuse of technology and social media. Above all, there is the abandonment of God and His law and the increasing public recognition of satanic acts, symbols and ideas,” the site reads. “The question for any patriotic and God-fearing American naturally arises: What can be done in the face of this breakdown?”

Not only did the group get Good Omens‘ home wrong, but they do not have to worry about the show continuing beyond the miniseries. Gaiman told Digital Spy and other reporters last year he only saw the miniseries as a straight adaptation of the book.

“If people love this enough, and if the time and the will is there, we could absolutely go back and do a lot more,” he sad last year. “But we’re not building it to do more, we are building this to be itself. At the end of six episodes, it’s done.”

All six episodes of Good Omens are now available to stream on Amazon Prime, which is definitely not Netflix.

