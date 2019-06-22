Amazon Makes Request to Netflix in Response to Religious Group’s Petition to Cancel ‘Good Omens’

Amazon Prime asked Netflix to cancel Good Omens, a show you can only find on Amazon Prime, after a religious group’s petition to cancel the miniseries went viral because it asked the wrong streaming platform.

“Hey [Netflix], we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens,” the people behind Amazon Prime’s Twitter account posted Thursday.

Netflix also joked about the situation.

“Ok we promise not to make any more,” reads a post from the Netflix U.K. and Ireland page.

Good Omens is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name and stars David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. The two are unlikely friends and try to work together to save the world. The rest of the all-star cast includes Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Jack Whitehall, Sam Taylor Buck, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean and Miranda Richardson.

After the show’s release, the Christian group Return to Order launched a petition initially titled “Tell Netflix: Cancel Blasphemous Good Omens Series.” Thousands signed the petition, and it quickly went viral because the group demanded the wrong streaming platform cancel the show.

“This is a denial of Good and Evil: morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism and an ultimately useless creed,” the petition reads. “This is another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable. We must show our rejection.”

The group later took down the petition, but then re-posted it with an addendum admitting their mistake.

“Due to an oversight by Return to Order staff, this petition originally listed Netflix as responsible for the offensive series Good Omens. Amazon Video released the series on May 31,” the statement reads. “We regret the mistake, and the protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete.”

The petition now has more than 20,000 signatures, and their goal is to reach 35,000.

However, the edited petition does not mention anywhere that Good Omens is really only a six-episode miniseries. Gaiman has said he does not plan on making another season.

“If people love this enough, and if the time and the will is there, we could absolutely go back and do a lot more,” the author said last year, reports Digital Spy. “But we’re not building it to do more, we are building this to be itself. At the end of six episodes, it’s done.”

Good Omens is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

