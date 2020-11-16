Tyra Banks' 'America's Next Top Model' Is Now on Netflix

✖

Tyra Banks' hit competition series America's Next Top Model is now available on Netflix for fans to stream anytime. The series, which Banks created and hosts, first debuted on UPN in 2003. It later moved to The CW in 2006, when UPN and The WB merged, and then on to VH1 in 2016. While the show has not aired new episodes since 2018, it is still considered to be an active series.

Some notable talents to be featured on the show are Nigel Barker — who served as the show's longest-running judge — and Jay Manuel, the series' Creative Director up until Season 18. Additionally, America's Next Top Model is where many discovered the hilarious and wonderful J. Alexander, who served as Runway Coach for a number of years. Other high-profile modeling industry stars that participated in the show include Ashley Graham, Janice Dickinson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Twiggy and Paulina Porizkova. Singer Rita Ora even joined the show for a period of time.

From Survivor and America's Next Top Model to The Challenge and Teen Mom Some of TV’s most influential, innovative, and beloved reality shows are coming to — or are already on — Netflix! pic.twitter.com/DrWXub6yQN — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2020

While there is currently no word on when new episodes of America's Next Top Model may return, Banks is keeping busy as the new host of another hot reality competition series, Dancing With The Stars. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Banks opened up about taking over the show from fired host Tom Bergeron and was honest about her understanding that this is a huge deal for fans. "Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," she said.

"I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything," Banks continued. "That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that."

It was super emotional on @dancingabc last week, whew….😢 but we’re looking ahead! @brendnalexander put me in my favorite color last week, yellow! Plus a fab electric green gown.⁠ pic.twitter.com/DyinXDlLo2 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) November 9, 2020

Banks then added, "I listened to research, I listened to the fans, I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them. We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show — and add a little pixie dust!" Dancing with the Stars returns Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, only on ABC.