‘America’s Next Top Model’ Standout Ties the Knot

America’s Next Top Model has seen dozens of model hopefuls during its run. One of which was Cycle 12 standout, Allison Harvard. Harvard was notified of tryouts for the reality competition series from a talent scout in her hometown. She turned judges’ heads with her large eyes and innocent personality. Though she didn’t win and was a runner-up during her cycle, she appeared in an All-Stars season. Once again, she lost. But her success has extended beyond the show.

Harvard has appeared on magazine covers, such as Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, ONE, and WeTheUrban. Now, she’s trading in photoshoots and international runways for another title: wife.

The ANTM alum announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend of seven years, Jeremy Burke wed at a ranch in San Luis Obispo, Calif. “I love you so much,” she wrote with several photos of their ceremony. “We have the most amazing family and friends and it was truly the best day of my life.”

Burke, who describes himself as an LA creative, also shared moments from their special day, calling their wedding the “most beautiful day of my life.” The newlyweds snapped a photo in front of a red and blue flower tower and shared their cute hashtag: #BurkeGotIntoHarvard. Harvard donned a tiara with a traditional white dress and veil for the big day.

In September, Harvard dedicated an Instagram post to Burke, writing: “I just love you so much and I can’t wait to marry you. I’m so excited to start this next chapter together and I can’t wait to call you ~my husband~ These last 7 years have been such an adventure and I’ve learned so much from you. You’re my favorite person in the whole world and I’m so happy you’re in my life.”

Harvard has since transitioned into another creative world: NFT. She credits Burke with helping her monetize her love for the industry. Burke helped Harvard sell her first NFT drop for 75 ETH, which was valued at $159,000.