‘DWTS’: Strange Glitch Interrupts Tyra Banks During Bonus Point Segment

At the end of Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars episode, there was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glitch that interrupted host Tyra Banks’ last moments. Banks was in the middle of asking the judges what they thought of the dancers’ attempts to build in special Mickey Challenge moves when an odd audio glitch was heard. Monday’s episode was the first of the two-part Disney Week, focusing on heroes from Disney movies. On Tuesday, the couples will dance to songs highlighting villains.

After reminding viewers how the Mickey Challenge worked, Banks was introducing judge Carrie Ann Inaba to hear her thoughts on how it worked out. While she was talking, Banks was suddenly interrupted by a short clip from a Disney song. It threw her off for a very brief moment before the television veteran brushed it off. “Oh, it’s live TV honey. Things are just happening,” she said before Inaba began.

The Mickey Challenge was a new feature introduced in this year’s Disney Week. Each couple was given a specific dance move from Mickey Mouse that needed to be integrated into their choreography. The couple who was the best at this got an extra two points, in addition to their score from the judges. Those extra two points went to country singer Jimmie Allen and his pro partner, Emma Slater. That brought them up to 32/40.

The best score of the night went to Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, who received a 36/40. However, no one was eliminated at the end of the night, since a Disney Week episode can’t end with someone going home! The next DWTS episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The glitch certainly was not as big a deal as Banks’ error at the end of an episode during Season 29. Banks announced the incorrect couples who were in the bottom two. Banks later attributed the mistake to the names being listed on her card incorrectly. “Speaking of voting, we want to clear up something that happened last week while we were announcing the results,” she said in the following episode. “Make no mistake, all your votes were definitely counted, and the correct bottom two couples were named. However, what you did no see was that there was a technical issue behind-the-scenes that caused the names on my cards to be listed incorrectly.”

Last season was the first time Banks hosted. She replaced longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Although many fans objected, she was brought back for a second season this year.