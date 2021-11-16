‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Couples Revealed

Dancing With the Stars has officially revealed the four couples who will be dancing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. At the end of Monday night’s show, they revealed that Melora Hardin and Suni Lee would narrowly miss out on a shot to win it all. So, that leaves JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby left in the competition.

The final four couples all have very unique journeys to the finale. Rigsby’s journey was, perhaps, the rockiest as he tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the season. Both he and his partner Cheryl Burke, who also tested positive for COVID-19, were forced to quarantine after their diagnoses. However, they weren’t out of the competition, as the two even performed a routine outside of the ballroom for the first time ever.

Kloots impressed the judges week after week with her consistently amazing routines. The Talk co-host, who is partnered with Alan Bersten, nabbed her first perfect score during the quarterfinals. She achieved another perfect score during the semifinals for a contemporary routine that paid tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero. As for Shumpert, Hough described him as the best NBA player to have ever graced the DWTS stage. While he wasn’t at the top of the leaderboard early on, he hit a breakthrough moment during the show’s annual horror week, as he and his partner Daniella Karagach achieved a perfect score for their flawless contemporary routine inspired by Jordan Peele’s Us.

Siwa was a frontrunner for the entire competition, largely in part due to her dance background (as seen on Dance Moms). She did make history in Season 30 by being in the show’s first same-sex coupling alongside her partner, Jenna Johnson. When asked how it feels to be a part of such an important moment for the show, Siwa told Pride Source, “It has meant a lot to me. I think that being paired with another female for the first time ever, first-ever same sex couple, is such an honor.”

“And I wanna use the word brilliant – it’s so brilliant because love is so accepted and so celebrated that it’s not weird; it’s cool, it’s nice, it’s awesome,” she added. “And every week Jenna and I are faced with the new challenge of figuring out how to do a new style with two females. But we always get through it, and we always make it out on the other side.”