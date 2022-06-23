'Trying' Season 3 Trailer Teases Tensions for Heartwarming Apple TV+ Comedy Series

After unveiling a first-look last month with a summer release date, the critically acclaimed third season of Apple TV+'s beloved series Trying is heading back to the streamer this July and things seem to be boiling up for everyone's favorite couple, Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith). Picking up after the events of Season 2, the adorable couple wakes up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. But how will parenting fare versus the expectation they so endearingly held?

With Jason and Nikki trying to bond with their newly adopted children, it seems as events unfold in the trailer that they have a hard time keeping a hold of them, with the reality proving to be trickier than initially expected. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end complete with their anxieties and fears, the couple's relationship with each other and with their closest friends and family stand the ultimate test as they attempt to navigate the trials and tribulations of parenting while still keeping their kids and their sanity.

The heartwarming comedy series, Trying Season 3 is set to premiere on July 22 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode third season will debut with the first two episodes followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through Sept. 2, 2022. Joining Spall and Smith, the Season 3 cast includes Eden Togwell, Mickey McAnulty, and returning co-stars Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara. The half-hour BBC Studios series is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O'Hanlon and executive produced by Josh Cole.

Last year, the show's two lead stars, Spall and Smith, expressed how happy they were over returning to the series for its sophomore premiere, but thrilled to be renewed for a third season for a story that is the "perfect balance of comedy and pathos," according to Smith. "It's such a joy of a job. When I very first read Series 1, I was sitting in a cafe, and I just flicked through page to page after page. I found it hilarious at one minute and I was crying the next, and I found that was a pattern that kind of followed through. I knew I had to be part of this show," she said further stating how she loved relating to the character of Nikki Newman with all her idiosyncrasies and the dynamic with her on-screen partner, Spall. "To get to do it with Series 1, and see what we'd made to come out, and the joy in the heart of that show was really special; then to get to do it again for Series 2 — what a joy. It's such a brilliant show and also such a brilliant show to shine a light on a subject matter that I think is not necessarily represented enough and great to give a voice to that in some way."

Spall echoed Smith's sentiments, admitting the show is one of his "favorite things" to do. "It felt like what I'd been waiting for because it feels like the sort of show that I'd like to watch," the 38-year-old said. "It's got that sort of perfect balance of comedy and pathos, and I get to hang out with Esther all day, which is a great pleasure. We really get on. She's my favorite person I've ever done acting with."

The first two seasons of Trying are now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.