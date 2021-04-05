'Too Hot to Handle' Alum Joins Netflix's 'The Circle' Season 2

✖

Too Hot to Handle is invading The Circle! The steamy Netflix dating show's breakout star from Season 1, Chloe Veitch, is taking on the challenge of becoming the top influencer in the streamer's other hit reality series, which returns for its second season on Wednesday, April 14. Veitch will be embarking on a social experiment as she attempts to become the most popular player in The Circle — but will her fame backfire with the other contestants?

"The news is finally out," Veitch wrote on Instagram Monday alongside the season trailer. "Circle S2 on netflix - 14th April.. HERE I COMEEEE!!! So hard to keep this a secret.. but the question is, who am I playing, myself? Or.. a Catfish.." The Essex-born star will be competing against U.S. players including Bryant from Chico, CA, Courtney from LA, Deleesa from The Bronx, Jack from New Haven, CT, Lee from Dallas, TX, Savannah from LA and Terilisha from Dallas, all of whom will attempt to win over the group for the top influencer cash prize. Season 2 drops the next four episodes on Wednesday, April 21 with the next four episodes coming to the streamer on Wednesday, April 28, and May 5 marking the finale premiere.

Too Hot to Handle is also returning for a second season in June after first debuting in April 2020. The Netflix reality show follows sexy singles who have found themselves unlucky in love as they attempt to reform themselves by making love connections without any physical connection. There's been no hard premiere date announced yet, but the show is expected to take over The Circle's Wednesday slot for the summer, dropping also in a staggered release.

Netflix’s unscripted chief Brandon Riegg said in a statement last month that the new release strategy is designed to give subscribers something new to look forward to every week. "We’re also experimenting with the release format, so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds," he said of the change from Season 1. Riegg added that while the concepts of isolation and a lack of physical touch introduced in both shows last year "felt a little too real at times" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix watched as "fans all over the world rallied around them with an energy and excitement we could not have imagined." The Circle kicks off Season 2 on April 14 on Netflix.