Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 2)

April is officially here, and Netflix is kicking off the first weekend of the new month with a slew of new titles headed to the streaming library. After stocking dozens of new additions throughout the week, the streamer will be dropping a total of seven new titles beginning on Friday, expanding on an already impressive content catalogue with titles like Concrete Cowboy and Madame Claude. This weekend's additions mark just the start of what will be a stellar month for the streaming giant. As March drew to a close, the streamer unveiled its full list of April 2021 titles, which you can view by clicking here. Along with plenty of licensed content, Netflix will also be treating subscribers to dozens of originals, including the highly-anticipated return of its mega popular reality series The Circle. Subscribers will also be able to tune into a new season of Prank Encounters as well as a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton.

'Concrete Cowboy' A troubled teen will find himself caught between a life of crime and his estranged father's vibrant urban-cowboy subculture when Concrete Cowboy hits the Netflix streaming library on Friday, April 2. Starring Idris Alba and based on the 2009 novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, the film follows 15-year-old Cole, who is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia. While there, he discovers the world of urban horseback riding and contends with his direction in life. Along with Alba, Concrete Cowboy also stars Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers and Clifford "Method Man" Smith.

'Just Say Yes' Netflix's Just Say Yes is headed to the streaming library Friday. The latest film from the streamer, this romcom follows Lotte, an incurable romantic who finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel at the same time her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.

'Madame Claude' Netflix is taking a look the life of French brothel owner Madame Claude in newest film, Madame Claude. The French biographical-drama Netflix original film is set in 1960s Paris and follows Madame Claude, the owner of a successful brothel whose influence extends beyond the world of sex work. When an affluent young woman joins her ranks, however, it threatens to change everything. According to What's On Netflix, Madame Claude is "the first film in almost 40 years that will take on the incredible life of [the] famous French brothel-keeper."

'The Serpent' Netflix's crime drama The Serpent debuts on Friday. Inspired by real events, the eight-part limited series is set in the 1970s and tells the story of merciless killer Charles Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc, who prey on young Western travelers exploring the "hippie trail" of South Asia. It is up to Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, to investigate the crime spree and bring Sobhraj to justice. The Serpent stars Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Amesh Edireweera, and Tim McInnerny.

'Sky High' A woman will find herself amid a world of heists in Netflix's film Sky High. Set to drop on the streaming platform Friday, the film follows Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs who dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective after she falls for Estrella.

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the five above mentioned Netflix originals, the streamer will also be stocking to licensed titles. Avail. 4/3/21:

Escape from Planet Earth

Escape from Planet Earth

"This all-ages animated comedy follows the adventures of astronaut Scorch Supernova, a hero of the blue aliens who has a vast appetite for adventure." Avail. 4/4/21:

What Lies Below

What Lies Below

"Back home at her lake house, a teenager begins to suspect that a sinister force lurks beneath the surface of her mother's too-perfect new lover."

What's leaving this weekend? While some months at Netflix kick off with a mass departure of titles, this month isn't like that. In fact, only two movies will be leaving this weekend – Honey: Rise Up and Dance on Friday and Backfire on Sunday. In the coming days, however, subscribers won't be as lucky, as April will see additional departures, including the ones listed below. Leaving 4/11/21:

Time Trap Leaving 4/12/21:

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 Leaving 4/13/21:

Antidote Leaving 4/14/21:

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard Leaving 4/15/21:

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant