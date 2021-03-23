Netflix Reveals 'The Circle' and 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Premiere Dates — With a Twist

✖

Netflix is bringing back two of its most bingeable shows as the streaming giant experiments with its release patterns. The second seasons of both The Circle and Too Hot to Handle are coming this spring, with episodes being released similar to a traditional broadcast schedule, Deadline reported Tuesday.

The Circle, which tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer from the privacy of their own suite, premieres Wednesday, April 14, with the first four episodes dropping right away. The following Wednesday, April 21, will be the next four episodes drop, as will Wednesday, April 28, before the finale premieres on May 5. The first season of the show originally aired in three drops after debuting in January 2020 and was quickly one of the streamer's top shows.

Too Hot to Handle, which follows sexy singles as they attempt to form a meaningful romantic connection without any physical action, will take over the same Wednesday slot in June, rolling out episodes over multiple weeks, but a hard release date has not been announced. This is a bigger departure for Too Hot to Handle, which dropped all eight episodes of its first season simultaneously in April 2020.

Netflix’s unscripted chief Brandon Riegg told Deadline that Wednesdays are "getting real" this spring as there's something for subscribers to look forward to each week. "We’re also experimenting with the release format, so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds," he said of the change. Last year, when The Circle introduced the concept of being isolated in one's home and Too Hot to Handle examined making a connection without physical touch as the coronavirus pandemic made audiences at home all too familiar with the concept, Riegg said things might have "felt a little too real at times" but "fans all over the world rallied around them with an energy and excitement we could not have imagined."

There's plenty of new twists and turns to keep fans guessing as they look forward to the second season of both shows. "We can’t wait for our members to see what’s in store in their second seasons," he continued. "We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh — and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for." Don't miss the premiere of The Circle, streaming on Netflix beginning Wednesday, April 14.