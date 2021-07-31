Tom Ellis Teases His First Post-'Lucifer' Project

✖

Lucifer Season 6 isn't quite out just yet, but Tom Ellis isn't waiting around in the meantime. Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar on the Netflix dramedy, is already hard at work on his next movie, Players. He marked the new project with an Instagram photo shared back on July 19.

The 42-year-old Welsh actor shared an image of the New York City skyline while on his way to set. "Just driving to work….So excited to be filming in NYC," Ellis wrote, adding American flag and red heart emojis. While he doesn't mention Players by name, it's the only project Ellis is publicly attached to at the moment. Plus, others involved in the Netflix movie, like director Trish Sie and actor Augustus Prew, have been posting photos from New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis)

Players has no release date, but it's set to be one of Netflix's next big romantic comedies. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Someone Great) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, New Girl) will also star in the project alongside Ellis. Liza Koshy and Joel Courtney are also part of the cast. Whit Anderson (Ozark, Daredevil) wrote the script.

As Deadline reported in March, "The plot follows Chicago sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez) who has spent years devising successful hook-up 'plays' with best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps."

After the project's announcement, Sie, who directed Pitch Perfect 3 and The Sleepover, hyped up the project via Instagram. "We have a brilliant script... a dream cast... smart, supportive producers.... and a terrific partner in Netflix," she wrote. "This is gonna be a fun ride!"

There is no word on a release date for Players as of press time. In the meantime, Ellis will reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer Season 6, out Sept. 10. The season will see Ellis' titular devil transition from singing and playing piano at his L.A. nightclub to actually grasping the responsibilities of his new title, God. Meanwhile, he'll also have to keep his relationship with Chloe Decker (Lauren German) strong during this intense life change.