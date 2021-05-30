'Lucifer' Season 5 Ends With Massive Status Quo Change

✖

The world of Lucifer has changed forever. In the Season 5 finale, a huge status quo change occurred, surely shaking the series' trajectory from here on out. Season 6 is on the way, and it will surely grapple with the major twist to Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) life. Scroll through to learn what happens. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.

Season 5, Part 2 spends a lot of time grappling with the arrival of God (Dennis Haysbert) on Earth. He thinks he's losing control of his powers and decides to retire. Despite that being revealed to be a falsehood manifested by Lucifer's evil twin Michael (who Ellis also plays), God still decides to ride off into the sunset with his wife, Goddess (Tricia Helfer). That leaves God's position in the universe open for the taking. After Ammenedial — the clear successor — turns down the position, Lucifer decides he wants to become God in an effort to reform the almighty's role in the world and prove that he's worthy of Chloe Decker's (Lauren German) love. Well, by the end of Season 5, Lucifer gets his wish.

(Photo: Netflix)

It doesn't come with conflict and bloodshed, though. Michael also vies for the position, sending Lucifer, his friends and his siblings into a war. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto) die as a result of this fued. In the Season 5 finale, an final, epic clash occurs, leading to Lucifer, with the help of a dead-then-resurrected Chloe, defeating Michael. (There's a lot to it, but, that's the quickest way to sum it up.)

After a miraculous trip to heaven and back, Lucifer puts all the clashing parties in awe. He forces Michael to "bend the knee" to him before cutting off his wings using the Flaming Sword. Everyone then kneels before Lucifer as he raises the weapon above his head. He nervously smiles and says, "Oh my me." Lucifer is now God, and there's no telling what will happen next.

(Photo: Netflix)

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix (with the new installments tacked onto the existing Season 5 section on the show's page.) The show, which was previously a FOX show before Netflix saved it, has already been renewed for Season 6. However, Lucifer Season 6 will be the last chapter of the saga. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer through its final season.