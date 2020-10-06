'The Witcher' Season 2: Netflix Teases First Look Photos of Freya Allan as Ciri

✖

More new images from The Witcher Season 2 are here, showing Ciri training for battle. Freya Allan stars as Princess Cirilla of Cintra in the epic Netflix original series, and she is poised to take on an even more active role in her destiny this time around. Netflix also teased more big revelations coming tomorrow.

The official Witcher Twitter account shared a first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 2 on Monday, asking "What will destiny bring tomorrow?" The answer, it turns out, is two photos of Allan on set — both of her grasping a sword in bandaged fingers, with snow in the background. It's clear that the trials Ciri faced in Season 1 have hardened her, and in Season 2 she is looking to get stronger. She wears plain, loose clothes rather than noble garments, with leather in places for protection.

What will destiny bring tomorrow? — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 6, 2020

Once again, the post came with a few lines that sound like something the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) might sing. They say: "She gave tearful goodbyes / on a most violent night. / Now this child of surprise / is preparing to fight." In her own tweet, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich added: "Someone's ready to stop running and start fighting."

The Witcher is adapted from a series of novels, novellas and short stories by author Andrzej Sapkowski. Season 1 was made up of material from the books The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which — in the context of the written series — are more like prequels to the main story line. Season 2 appears to be picking up with the book Blood of Elves. To many die-hard fans, this is the real start of the epic saga for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Netflix hinted at the content of Season 2 in a brief log line for the new installment on Monday. It reads: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Netflix is going all out in promoting The Witcher, hoping to capture the excitement for high-fantasy adaptations, particularly in the wake of Game of Thrones. In addition to renewing the series, Netflix has greenlit two spin-off shows: an animated series called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and a far-flung prequel called The Witcher: Blood Origin.

So far, there is no firm release date for either of these productions, nor even The Witcher Season 2. HOwever, filming has been underway this year, with some hiccups due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Netflix, The Witcher Season 2 is coming some time in 2021.