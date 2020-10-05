Netflix's 'The Witcher' Teases Big Announcement Alongside Henry Cavill's New Armor

✖

On Monday, Netflix revealed the first look at Henry Cavill in his new armor for Season 2 of The Witcher. Cavill is back as the iconic Geralt of Rivia, and he looks more fearsome than ever. The show's official Twitter account also teased that a big announcement might be coming on Tuesday.

The big revelation from The Witcher team showed Cavil in costume as Geralt, wearing a brand new set of black armor. It wasn't a huge change from his previous costume, but it was a noticeable upgrade, and fans took particular note of the sculpted ab muscles on the front. The pictures also gave a glimpse of Geralt's sword on his back as he looked over his shoulder. The post came with a few melodramatic lines that Geralt's bard friend, Jaskier might sing, and a hint about big news on the horizon.

And what will destiny bring tomorrow? — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

"And what will destiny bring tomorrow?" the tweet asked. Fans got no further, hints but they provided plenty of guesses of their own. Many hoped that The Witcher Season 2 was coming soon, and that a big announcement was on the way.

The Witcher premiered in December, and was an instant hit for Netflix. It was renewed in no time, and the second season was filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The cast and crew had to break due to public health restrictions in March, and some involved in the show — such as actor Krisofer Hivju — actually tested positive for COVID-19.

Because the show films internationally, The Witcher was able to resume filming more quickly than some domestic productions were. They got back to work in May, and started serious filming in August.

So far, all press releases on The Witcher Season 2 have indicated that it will be released some time in 2021, but fans are hopeful for a pleasant surprise. Netflix has invested a lot in the series in the hopes of capturing the Game of Thrones fantasy audience, so the company would spare no expense to get the next season out fast. In addition, a number of spin-offs have already been announced, signaling that The Witcher franchise is a high priority.

In January, Netflix announced an animated spin-off series called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It will take place long before the main series, detailing Geralt's origins. Meanwhile, in July Netflix announce The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will take place even further in the fictional past — about 1,200 years before Geralt's time. It will build out the Witcher world, explaining how monsters, men and elves came to live together, and why Witchers were created in the first place.

Right now, The Witcher Season 2 is slated for release in 2021. There is no hint about what Netflix may announce on Tuesday.