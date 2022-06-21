Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 20)

Netflix's streaming library is about to be filled with a long list of new titles! As June winds to a close and the streamer looks ahead to July, Netflix this week will be growing its content catalogue with 25 new titles, some of the final additions from its June 2022 content list. The round of new titles includes 16 Netflix original series and films, including the highly-anticipated Money Heist spinoff, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and Season 3 of fan-favorite series The Umbrella Academy. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/20/22

Doom Of Love – NETFLIX FILM

Philomena Avail. 6/21/22

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual – NETFLIX COMEDY

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 6/22/22

Bruna Louise: Demolition – NETFLIX COMEDY

Love & Gelato – NETFLIX FILM

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/23/22

Best of the Fest – NETFLIX COMEDY

First Class – NETFLIX SERIES

Queen – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/24/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Legacies: Season 4

