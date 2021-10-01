Netflix Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3

Netflix marked the start of the spooky Halloween season by sharing some treats for fans of The Umbrella Academy. The streaming service confirmed new episodes will be released in 2022 and shared the setting for the new season. The series is based on the acclaimed comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. The Umbrella Academy features a large ensemble cast, headlined by Elliot Page.

On Friday, Netflix added a brief teaser under the “Trailers and More” section of the show’s page. The 10-second spot announces the show’s 2022 return. The new season is set at Hotel Oblivion, a reference to the title of the third volume of the comic series. In the book, Hotel Oblivion is a prison home for supervillains, located in a secret dimension and founded by the Umbrella Academy patriarch. The Umbrella Academy members find Hotel Oblivion in the comics. Of course, it’s not clear how that could come into play in the show, as Season 2 ended with the cast returning to the present after spending the season in the 1960s, only to realize that everything is different.

The Umbrella Academy begins with 43 women giving birth on Oct. 1, 1989 at the same time, even though none of them showed signs of being pregnant. Sir Reginald Hargeeves (Colm Feore) adopted seven of the children and raised them to be a superhero team called The Umbrella Academy. In the first season, the now-adult children reunite and try to figure out the secrets behind Hargreeves’ life. In Season 2, they went back in time, with some members going to different years in 1960s Dallas.

The main cast includes Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lapman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Adam Godley, and Ritu Arya. Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriquez, and Cazzie David joined the cast for Season 3. The show was created by Steve Blackman, who revealed all 10 Season 3 episode titles back in June.

“The scripts are so great, season three, it’s really such a joy to be doing it,” Hooper recently told Collider. “I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing really is that we’re all so comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we can really hit the ground running from a creative standpoint and we’ve got the same crew, most of the same crew. And I think we know who these characters are and who we are playing and I think when we work with each other, we’re very aware of, of how to react in these scenes.” He went on to compare the cast to a sports team that has found its flow and is on a winning streak. Hopefully, for fans, that winning streak is visible on the screen when Season 3 is released.