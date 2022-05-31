'The Ultimatum' Star Arrested for DUI

✖

Isaiah "Zay" Wilson, who appeared on Netflix's breakout new reality series The Ultimatum, was recently arrested for driving under the influence. Wilson was taken into police custody in mid-May in Salina, Kansas for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs and no proof of insurance. He has not publicly addressed his arrest at this time.

Details surrounding Wilson's arrest remain unclear and are muddled in a bit of confusion, with Starcasm reporting that booking records appear to show that The Ultimatum alum was booked on two separate days. Records show that Wilson was first booked on Thursday, May 19 at 7:38 a.m. and released at 9:54 a.m. At the time, Wilson was booked on the DUI charges. Sites including the Salina Post, which archives arrests, report that Wilson was booked on Friday, May 20. However, further details regarding that booking are unclear, and the Saline County Sheriff's Office flushes out their online booking records.

Per the Salina Post's archives, for his May 19 booking, Wilson was wearing a black hoodie and white t-shirt in his mugshot. In his mugshot for the May 20 booking, which was for the exact same charges as his May 19 arrest, he wore a pink t-shirt. Local news station KSAL also confirmed Wilson's May 19 arrest, sharing booking information from Salina arrests that included Wilson's May 19 entry. The site does not have an entry for the May 20 booking, and other mug shot photo scraper websites only show a single entry for Wilson's May 19 arrest and no entries for the alleged May 20th booking. Those sites show the mugshot of Wilson in the pink t-shirt for the May 19 booking.

Although Wilson has yet to address his arrest, or offer clarity on the double booking, he has continued to post on social media. Just a day after his May 19 arrest, and on the same day as the alleged May 20 booking, the Netflix star shared a photo of himself in front of Netflix's Los Angeles building. In the post he wrote, "we are all blessed, but some of us count their blessings while others count their struggles."

Wilson appeared on the debut season of the hit Netflix series alongside his then long-time girlfriend Rae Williams. The new Netflix series, hosted by Love Is Blind hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey, follows six couples on the cusp of marriage, but with only one partner ready to take the leap, as they work to decide whether to take their relationship the next the level. In a truly unique experience that puts their relationships to the test, they each choose a new potential partner from the other couples, giving them the "life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures" over the course of eight weeks before deciding whether or not to say "I do." Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.