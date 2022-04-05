Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 4)

A list of new TV shows, series and originals titles are coming to the Netflix streaming library this week! With April officially here, Netflix will be marking the first full week of the new month with a total of 18 new titles joining its existing content catalog, and 15 of the new additions are Netflix original series, films, and specials. After kicking off the week with the addition of Better Call Saul Season 5 on Monday, Netflix is set to continue the new round of additions with the debut of Ronny Chieng's new stand-up special Speakeasy on Tuesday. It will be followed on Wednesday by perhaps this week's most anticipated debut: The Ultimatum. The new Netflix original reality series seeks to test couples' relationships by offering them the ultimate ultimatum. Other titles coming this week include Metal Lords, Season 5 of Elite, and Tiger & Bunny 2, a new Netflix anime. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy' Ronny Chieng is returning to Netflix for yet another stand-up special. Filmed during his live performance at the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant in New York City, Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy sees the comic blending "intelligence, rage and physicality" as Chieng offers up his take on everything from the ongoing pandemic to race relations and even cancel culture, all while he shares stories from his experiences as an international touring comic. Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy premiers on Netflix on Tuesday, April 5. prevnext

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Netflix is adding a new reality dating series to its lineup of original reality shows, and this one is giving couples an ultimatum. Set to debut on the platform on Wednesday, April 6, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows six couples on the cusp of marriage, but with only one partner ready to take the leap. As they work to decide whether to take their relationship the next the level, given the ultimatum to either commit to marriage or move on, they each choose a new potential partner from the other couples, giving them the "life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures" over the course of eight weeks before deciding whether or not to say "I do." New episodes of The Ultimatum air weekly. prevnext

'Return to Space' Netflix is looking to the sky in its latest documentary, Return to Space. From Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the upcoming documentary delves into the rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel. Set to premiere on Thursday, April 7, Return to Space features "access inside the first crewed mission launched from U.S. soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011" as it follows NASA veterans Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, and their families in the lead up to launch. prevnext

'Green Eggs and Ham': Season 2 More than two years after its premiere, Netflix's adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham returns on Friday, April 8 for Season 2. Based on the classic children's book of the same name, the Netflix Family title follows Guy and Sam, who take a road trip to save an endangered animal and learn to try new things along the way, including hope, friendship, and the delectable dish of green eggs and ham. In Season 2, there will be a secret story, an unsolved mystery, and a new beginning. Green Eggs and Ham is produced by Ellen DeGeneres and voiced by Adam DeVine, Michael Douglas, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs. Keegan Michael-Key narrates. prevnext

'Metal Lords' Netflix's latest movie Metal Lords premieres on Friday. Written by Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss, the musical comedy movie follows Hunter and Kevin, two high school misfits with their sights set on metal glory. The only problem? They are the only two kids at their school who care about metal, and in their quest to find a bassist, the only option is a girl who plays the cello. Together, they devote themselves to metal with a goal of winning Battle of the Bands. Directed by Peter Sollet, Metal Lords stars Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/4/22

Better Call Saul: Season 5 Avail. 4/6/22

Furioza – NETFLIX FILM

Green Mothers' Club – NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 4/7/22

Queen of the South: Season 5

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/8/22

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass – NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Lines – NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger & Bunny 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – NETFLIX FILM prevnext