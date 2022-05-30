'Love Island' Star's Mom Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abduction

✖

The mother of Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction, reports The Daily Mail. Jane Prior was arrested Thursday after eight-year-old Darcy Shea went missing from her school in Lancashire. The young girl was found safely that same afternoon and Prior was arrested on suspicion of abducting her.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said at the time, "Further to our earlier appeals, Darcy, missing from Blackpool, has been found safe and well in the resort this afternoon. A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is in custody. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for information."

Previously, Lancashire Police Superintendent Becky Smith had said of the situation, "While there is no suggestion that Darcy is at any immediate risk we are growing more and more concerned about her welfare as time goes on." Smith added, "Jane Prior and Darcy are known to one another but Jane did not have permission to take her from the school and we need to find them both as soon as we can."

"I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious at the school this morning or who sees Darcy in company with an older woman to get in touch immediately," she continued. "Please can anyone in a park or open space or at an amusement park please keep their eyes open? Jane, please get in touch with us." In a direct address to Prior, Smith added, "It is obvious that you care for Darcy, but as time goes on her family are understandably becoming increasingly concerned, and as a mother, I would urge you to make contact with us urgently and return Darcy as she too will be confused." She concluded, "Whatever the reasons are that have led to this incident today, we will listen to you and look to give you any support that you need."

Knight appeared on the 2018 season of ITV's summer reality show after making it all the way to the finals of the Miss England pageant. Despite now having almost 800,000 followers on Instagram, Knight was the first female contestant to be dumped from the villa on her season, getting sent home by Adam Collard.