Vanessa Lachey Apologizes for Spoiling 'The Ultimatum' Finale

Netflix's latest dating experiment show The Ultimatum has social media in shambles. The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey who also hosts Love is Blind, puts relationships to the ultimate test. The premise of the show puts six couples at the center. In each pairing, one has given the other an ultimatum: marry me, or it's over. The couple then pick a partner from another couple to live with for a three-week trial marriage before reuniting with their original partner. In the end, there's a major division to make: become engaged to their original partner, new partner, or leave single. Fans are anxiously awaiting the show's reunion episode. And Vanessa recently had to address a potential spoiler she shared on her social media.

"Because I Love you guys and want you to see the ending of [Ultimatum], I took down the last pic that "spoiled" it for some of you! But, I also advise you to stay off the internet then too because it's everywhere!" she captioned a photo of she and Nick seemingly about to kiss. "Ok, The Ultimatum FINAL EPISODE & REUNION are NOW streaming on [Netflix]! And there are no spoilers I'm gonna give ya! Nothing! Nada! Not a thing! Not one word. Zipped! Locked and threw away the key!"

Vanessa and Nick are extremely involved in the process of The Ultimatum. In fact, they serve as a sounding board to the cast, often imparting lessons they learned in their own love journey. In one episode, Vanessa hints that Nick's relationship with his ex-wife Jessica Simpson was not easy to navigate in the beginning. "He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s-–t very publicly, and it was very hard for us," she admitted. But she says, it eventually drew them closer together. They even split for a period of time before reconnecting.

"It wasn't until the moment that he was like, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and I said, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and we truly committed to each other," she explained. "We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could." Nick agreed, telling the contestants, "I think we got perspective."