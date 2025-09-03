‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 9: When and What Time Is It Coming Out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is nearing the end, and this week’s episode is almost here.

Season 3, Episode 9 of the Prime Video drama is premiering on Wednesday.

New episodes of TSITP have been dropping on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET, and that will be continuing for the remainder of the episodes. Those wanting to watch Belly’s first jaunt in Paris will want to stay up until the early hours of the morning. But if you’re able to hold off until later in the day, it won’t be so bad of a wait since the episode will be out by the time you wake up. That being said, as with every other week, be careful of spoilers on social media.

As for what to expect in Season 3, Episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, last week’s episode was pretty eventful. Belly (Lola Tung) told Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) about Conrad’s (Christopher Briney) confession, and it really put a damper on their upcoming wedding. Jeremiah was missing the following morning, and Conrad ended up finding him. The two got into a fight after Conrad brought up Cabo. And long story short, Jeremiah broke things off with Belly, knowing that she would always love Conrad, so Belly decided to take a trip to Paris. While boarding her plane, she spotted Conrad waiting for his flight back to California, and that’s where we leave off.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the book trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, and other than who Belly ends up with at the end of the third book, We’ll Always Have Summer, these final three episodes have all new material. The book basically ended at the end of Season 3, Episode 8. So seeing Belly in Paris will be new, and there’s no telling what will happen.

Created by Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Rain Spencer, Isabella Briggs, and Kirsten Connolly. Amazon renewed the series for Season 3 in August 2023, and it was confirmed earlier this year that it would be the final season. It didn’t come as a surprise since there are only three books in the series, but Season 3 does have 11 episodes, while Seasons 1 and 2 had seven and eight episodes, respectively.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9 drops on Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video. The series finale is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 17.