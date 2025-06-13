Prime Video Releases Trailer for Final Season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

It’s almost time to return to Cousins for one last summer.

Prime Video has released the first trailer for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which premieres on July 16.

Based on the third book in the series of the same name by Jenny Han, We’ll Always Have Summer, “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

The series is created by Han, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, and Rain Spencer lead the cast, along with new cast members Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connelly. Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand/Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino have joined in recurring roles.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered in June 2022, centering on Tung’s Belly, a teenager involved in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno). It was announced in March that the upcoming third season would be the last, but it wasn’t much of a surprise. Han’s book series is just a trilogy, so to stay true to the books, it makes sense that it wouldn’t go beyond Season 3. However, Han told Entertainment Weekly that there are “surprises” and “things that aren’t exactly like the books.”

Those who have read the third book know exactly who Belly eventually ends up with for good, but it’s possible that might not be the case for the series. Or at the very least, Belly won’t get to her actual endgame quite the same. Whether you’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, one thing is for sure and that’s that this summer at Cousins will be one that you won’t want to miss out on, because it’s clear that not everything is going to be predictable. The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third season drops on Wednesday, July 16, only on Prime Video. The first two seasons are streaming