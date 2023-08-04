'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Fate Revealed

The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially coming back for Season 3! Less than a month after Season 2 premiered on Prime Video, Deadline reports that the coming-of-age drama has been renewed for a third season. Creator Jenny Han, who is also the author of the bestselling novels of the same, is set to return as showrunner with Sarah Kucserka. In a statement, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said that they've "been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon."

"This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers," Sanders continued. "Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt, and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership."

Although just announced, the third season was reportedly given the green light prior to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Like many shows, production will not start until after the strikes end, so it's unclear when that could be. The good news is that new episodes are currently dropping weekly on Prime Video, with the Season 2 finale premiering Friday, August 18.

Following a coming-of-age story of a summer love triangle between a girl and two brothers, and much more, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars an ensemble cast that includes Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills. Jenny Han, Sarah Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. Amazon Studios and wiip co-produce the series. The drama became an instant hit when it first premiered last summer, and it is still as loved today, so the renewal is not so much of a surprise.

It might be a while until Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah come back to the fans for Season 3, but luckily they will still be here as Season 2 continues dropping new episodes for the next few weeks on Prime Video. At least fans know that The Summer I Turned Pretty will definitely be returning, and it will be yet another show that they will be able to look forward to, hopefully in 2024.