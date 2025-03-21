‘The Simpsons’ Gets 24/7 Streaming Channel on Disney+

Disney+ is making it even easier for fans to stream The Simpsons, launching a new 24/7 Stream channel dedicated to the long-running animated series.

According to TV Insider, Disney+ has launched a new 24/7 always-on Stream for The Simpsons, with the first 35 seasons airing chronologically. As of now, the Stream channel is only available to Disney+ premium subscribers, but there are plans to expand access to more subscribers “later this year,” per a Disney+ executive.

“From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming & Content Curation, Disney+, said in a statement. “Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams to more subscribers later this year.”

Disney+’s Streams channels are nonstop playlists of content, like regular network channels or other streaming channels. Since Season 36 is currently airing on Fox, it will not be included on the Streams channel. It’s likely it will become available later this year after the season finishes off, but the first 35 seasons will be available for full viewing whenever fans want. All 35 seasons are also streaming as per normal on Disney+.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons has been absent from Fox’s schedule since December. The series is currently on hiatus but will return on Mar. 30. Disney+ has also seen its fair share of exclusive episodes, most recently with a two-part Christmas special. It’s not surprising that the streamer is wanting to bring in more fans and giving them more access to the animated show’s long history.

Even though The Simpsons won’t be returning for a little bit, fans can keep occupied by watching all 35 seasons on Disney+ for all subscribers and The Simpsons Stream for premium subscribers. The current season is also available to stream on Hulu if anyone wants to catch up before the series returns on Mar. 30. The Simpsons Movie and other shorts available on Disney+ as well. Whether more Stream channels for specific shows will be available at a later time is unknown, but there are other Streams to check out as well, only on Disney+.