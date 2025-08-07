‘The Office’ Follow-Up Series ‘The Paper’ First Trailer Released

Peacock has released the first trailer for The Office follow-up, The Paper.

The new series will premiere on Sept. 4 with four episodes, with two episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays through Sept. 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, The Paper follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch as they are in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key star, with original The Office star Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. And fans get a look at him in the new trailer, as well as the rest of The Truth Teller crew.

Play video

The trailer gives fans an idea of who is working at The Truth Teller, including Gleeson’s Ned Sampson, who is hired as the new editor-in-chief. Unfortunately, the staff does not have much journalism experience, with none working at an actual paper before. The most experience some of them have range from school term papers to Twitter to a group chat. Meanwhile, Oscar is not happy to see the documentary crew, and considering he and his Dunder Mifflin colleagues were followed around for almost 10 years, it’s not surprising.

It was announced in May 2024 that Peacock had ordered a follow-up to The Office, which ran for nine seasons and over 200 episodes from 2005 to 2013. It was unknown if anyone from the NBC sitcom would reprise their roles, but a few spoke out about it. Steve Carell admitted he was excited about it but would not be participating, while Brian Baumgartner told PopCulture.com that if creator Greg Daniels has “a great idea and some reason for me to show up that made sense,” he thought it would be fun to say hello to Kevin Malone again.

Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Frei as Mare, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, Alex Edelman as Adam, Eric Rahill as Travis, Oscar Nunez as Oscar — (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK)

Oscar Nuñez was announced to be reprising his beloved role in February. As of now, it’s unknown what made Oscar move from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Toledo, Ohio, but fans should be getting more information when The Paper premieres and possibly an update on his former colleagues.

The first four episodes of The Paper premiere on Thursday, Sept. 4 on Peacock, followed by two episodes weekly through Sept. 25. All nine seasons of The Office are streaming on Peacock.