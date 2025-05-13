First Look at ‘The Office’ Spinoff Revealed

The Office universe is expanding this fall on Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer has released a first look at new spinoff, The Paper.

Revealed at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts on Monday, the first image from the new series gives fans a look at the employees at a historic dying newspaper company in Toledo. The mockumentary comes from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman and is set in the same universe as The Office. Featuring the documentary crew that helped bring Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch to life, “The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it.”

Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Oscar Nunez as Oscar, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola — (Photo by: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK)

Although a set premiere date has yet to be announced, The Paper will debut on Peacock this September, meaning that an exact date should be revealed very soon. The series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key. The Office star Oscar Nuñez will reprise his beloved role as Oscar Martinez in the new series as well, so it’s possible that more Office stars could follow in his footsteps.

It was announced in May 2024 that Peacock had ordered a new The Office spinoff to series, about eight months after it was reported that a new series was in the works. “It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

Based on the BBC series of the same name, The Office ran on NBC for nine seasons and over 200 episodes from 2005 to 2013. Along with Nuñez, the ensemble cast also included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Ed Helmes, James Spader, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Melora Hardin, Mindy Kaling, Paul Liebersten, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper. More information on The Paper should be revealed in the coming months, but expect the series to premiere this September on Peacock.