'The Office': Brian Baumgartner Shares Thoughts on Possible Return for Upcoming Reboot (Exclusive)

Brian Baumgartner told PopCulture.com what it would take for him to reprise his role as Kevin in the new 'The Office' reboot.

The Office is getting a reboot, but will Dunder Mifflin favorites like Kevin be making an appearance? When Brian Baumgartner spoke to PopCulture.com about his new partnership with 5-hour ENERGY, he also discussed his thoughts on the new reboot. The recently-announced series comes from original creator Greg Daniels and takes place at a dying newspaper in the Midwest. The Dunder Mifflin documentary crew come around in the hopes of bringing it back to life.

Since The Office was set in Pennsylvania and the reboot being set in a different city, it may be hard for familiar faces to pop up. However, when asked if he had any interest in returning, even if just for a brief cameo, Baumgartner told PopCulture that if Daniels has "a great idea and some reason for me to show up that made sense, then I think it would be fun to say hello to Kevin again."

(Photo: THE OFFICE -- "Goodbye Michael, Part 2" Episode 722 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) - Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Whether that will ever happen is unknown, but the fact that Baumgartner is interested in bringing Kevin Malone back into the picture is a good sign. While he may be wanting to return if the right moment comes up, his co-star Steve Carell has a different idea. Carell previously weighed in on a possible appearance, revealing he was "excited" about the series, but he will "not be showing up" since there's "no reason" for Michael Scott to come around. The reasoning makes sense, but stranger things have certainly happened.

How any characters from The Office would turn up on the reboot is hard to predict. The documentary crew could call up the Dunder Mifflin staff, or someone could randomly just be in the area. It is a little hard, but like Baumgartner said, if Daniels has a great idea and a great reason for someone to come back, then you never know what could happen. In the meantime, though, it will just be exciting to see what he's able to come up with next and how he will keep The Office going.

As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but filming is set to start next month. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are leading the ensemble cast, which will likely have more announcements in the coming weeks. The reboot will be heading to Peacock rather than NBC, where The Office aired. More information surrounding the reboot should be coming out soon, and fans can continue to hope that they will be able to see some of their favorites return. At the very least, perhaps a reference will do.