'The Office' Reboot Won't Air on NBC

Set in the same universe as 'The Office,' the new series will be airing on Peacock with Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore leading the ensemble cast.

Almost 11 years to the day since The Office ended, a new series is coming set in the same universe, but it won't be on NBC. Deadline reports that Peacock has ordered an untitled Greg Daniels and Michael Koman comedy mockumentary, with Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore attached to lead the ensemble cast. The upcoming series will begin production in July.

According to Peacock's release on the new series, "the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment said in a statement. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

In September 2023, it was reported that a reboot of The Office was in the works and would reportedly be announced after the strikes. At the time, there wasn't much information on it other than the fact that Daniels was working on one. There was a major update on the new The Office series back in January, when it was reported that creator Greg Daniels was setting up a writers room to explore ideas for a new series. The series was a long time coming and the fact that it's finally happening was well worth the wait. Now that the show has been given the green light, it will surely be exciting to see how it compares to the original.

While the new show isn't a direct spinoff, using the same camera crew from Dundler Mifflin will be a good way to connect the two shows. As of now, it doesn't seem like anyone from The Office will be appearing in the new show, but that could always change once it gets going.Mockumentary comedies are still just as popular as ever, piggybacking off the success of The Office, Parks & Rec, and Abbott Elementary, among others. While it will be hard to match the success of The Office, fans will definitely want to tune in for the new series at some point in the future.