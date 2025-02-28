‘The Office’ Alum Reprising Role for Peacock Followup: Oscar Nuñez Joins Sequel

Peacock’s upcoming The Office followup has officially landed its first original cast member. According to Deadline, Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez from the NBC sitcom for the new series, currently just known as Untitled Greg Daniels/Michael Koman Projects. Set in the same universe as The Office, the new series, rumored to be called The Paper, will take place at a dying historic newspaper in the Midwest. The documentary crew from Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch take on the new assignment as the publisher tries to revive the newspaper with volunteer reporters.

While it’s unknown what kind of role Dunder Mifflin’s accountant will have at a Midwestern newspaper, he will be a character in the show, and Nuñez has been involved from the start. The actor joins an ensemble cast that includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts will guest star on the show.

Pictured: (l-r) Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

It’s unknown if anyone else from The Office will show up on the new series, but don’t count on Steve Carell’s Michael Scott making an appearance. The actor shared last May that although he was “excited” about the show and “will be watching,” he will “not be showing up.” At the very least, Brian Baumgartner, known as accountant Kevin Malone, told PopCulture.com that if creator Greg Daniels has “a great idea and some reason for me to show up that made sense, then I think it would be fun to say hello to Kevin again.”

Daniels and Michael Koman serve as creators and executive producers. Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas executive produce. The Paper is produced by Universal Television. As of now, more information on the new series has not been revealed, but it will be exciting to see Oscar Nuñez return, and possibly along with other The Office alums.

For now, though, fans will just have to settle with watching the original series on Peacock, which also includes “superfan episodes.” There will definitely be a lot to look forward to with the followup, and there is no telling what will happen and how it will go down. There are plenty of reboots and revivals happening lately, and knowing that The Office is next is as exciting as ever.