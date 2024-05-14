'The Office': Steve Carell Weighs in on Possible Appearance in Reboot

After it was announced that Peacock had given a series order to a new The Office series, Steve Carell is giving his thoughts. From co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the new show, set in the same universe as the NBC sitcom, will see the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew setting their sights on a dying historic Midwest newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteers.

Carell, who portrayed the Scranton Dunder Mifflin regional branch manager Michael Scott in the first seven seasons, weighed in on the new series while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter and whether he'd be appearing. Unfortunately, Carell said that while he "will be watching," he will "not be showing up. It's just a new thing, and there's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that."

"But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit," Carell added. "I love the idea – I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him, and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great." Gleeson will be leading the ensemble cast alongside Sabrina Impacciatore. The still-untitled series comes nearly 11 years after The Office ended on NBC in May 2013 after a nine-season run and 201 episodes.

Discussions of a reboot of The Office have long been in the works. It was announced last September that a reboot was being developed by original creator Greg Daniels, but not too many details were known due to the strikes. Considering how many times an Office reboot has gotten good news of a development, it was hard to tell whether it would get further than those stages. Luckily, it is official. As of now, it's unclear when the series will be premiering on Peacock and who else will be joining the series. More information should be released in the coming months, but fans shouldn't expect any of their favorites from The Office to appear since it's set in a different part of the country.

The new series still sounds like an intriguing one and it will be exciting to watch. All nine seasons of The Office are streaming on Peacock, so fans will be able to watch the series whenever they want as they prepare for the new show to join.