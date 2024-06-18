'The Night Agent' Season 2 Gets Big Update From Netflix

The Night Agent Season 2 will be here very soon. Netflix's latest hit series premiered in March of 2023 and became an instant favorite among viewers. Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the action drama centers on Gabriel Basso's FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who is thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government. Netflix renewed The Night Agent for Season 2 not even a week after it premiered, and the streamer finally has an update.

Netflix revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that production has officially wrapped on Season 2 of The Night Agent, meaning the new episodes are basically right around the corner. As of now, details surrounding the second season are unknown, but now that production has completed, it shouldn't be long until more information releases. The wait will surely be worth it, however, as fans have already waited over a year for the next season.

What is known about Season 2 is who will be joining the cast. Alongside Basso, The Night Agent also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evas-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside, and Hong Chau. Season 2 will see the addition of Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, Michael Malarkey, and Keon Alexander.

Despite the show's popularity, The Night Agent was mocked for some glaring errors. People had pointed out that characters who were injured had gotten bandages over their clothing, rather than the traditional under the clothing and on the skin, where the actual injury is supposed to be. It certainly is not the only show to do that, but hopefully, production has learned their mistakes and won't do it again for Season 2.

It's hard to predict when The Night Agent Season 2 could premiere, but it's possible it will be later this year. Production being complete is a good sign and it is only June. If things stay on track, the series could very well make its highly-anticipated return before 2024 ends. At least fans can look forward to more content being released ahead of the new season, which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the series returns. They've already been waiting over a year, what's a few more months?