'NCIS' Alum to Star in 'The Night Agent' Season 2

The Night Agent's cast is expanding for the upcoming second season. Deadline reports that Amanda Warren has joined the cast of the Netflix hit in a series regular role. Warren will be portraying Catherine Weaver, who trains and oversees various Night Agents. As a veteran of the investigative program, she is smart, private, and determined. However, as Peter struggles with betrayal issues following the events of the first season, Catherine will find it hard to earn his trust.

Warren joins Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside, and Hong Chau. Night Agent is based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk and was created by Shawn Ryan. The Night Agent premiered on Mar. 23 of this year, and became an instant hit. In less than a month, it became Netflix's sixth-most viewed series. The Night Agent centers on Basso's FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who mans a phone in the basement of the White House. While it almost never rings, it finally does one night, and the mission is terrifying that reveals all sorts of conspiracies and truths.

The Night Agent will be Amanda Warren's first major TV role since the end of short-lived CBS procedural East New York, where she portrayed Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. She recurred on fellow CBS series NCIS: New Orleans as Mayor Zahra Taylor during Seasons 4, 6, and 7. Other shows include the Gossip Girl Max reboot, Dickinson, FBI, Blindspot, Law & Order: SVU, The Purge, Black Mirror, Jessica Jones, and more. On the film side, Warren can be seen in the recently released drama The Burial. She was also in Ways & Means, Safety, Monsters and Men, The Super, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, among others.

As of now, a premiere date for the second season, but hopefully, more information on the highly-anticipated second season will be announced soon. The show shot to success and popularity. It wouldn't be surprising if the same thing were to happen for Season 2. Fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, the first season of The Night Agent is streaming on Netflix. Following the cancellation of East New York, it's going to be great to see Amanda Warren on screen again and likely once again kicking some major butt, albeit in a different way.