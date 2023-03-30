Netflix Renews New Series 1 Day After Season 1 Premiere

Netflix has announced a 10-episode second season of The Night Agent a day following record opening weekend viewership. The political action-thriller series is created by Shawn Ryan and produced by Sony Pictures Television. Netflix usually waits 28 days to decide on renewal, but this is one of the fastest, Deadline reported. "The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world," said Ryan, who is the series creator, executive producer, and showrunner. "To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name, The Night Agent premiered on Netflix on March 23 and racked up 168.7M hours of viewing in its first few days. It ranked as the third-best premiere week of any Netflix original, with 93 countries in the Top 10. "We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world," said Jinny Howe, VP of Drama Series, Netflix. "Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love." In the first season of The Night Agent, based on Quirk's book, Peter Sutherland (Basso) is a low-ranking FBI agent working in the White House basement, monitoring a phone that never rings until one night when it does. This leads to a deadly conspiracy that ultimately extends to the Oval Office, with a fast-moving plot.

Mission Accepted: The Night Agent Season 2. Coming 2024 💥 pic.twitter.com/2ukNSbcuHl — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2023

Ryan told Deadline last week that the original Netflix pitch "was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season. That was the original plan; I think it's still a pretty solid plan." Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can't wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan, and our wonderful partners at Netflix."