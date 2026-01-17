‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Trailer Released

Mickey Haller is back for more.

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly. Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence. “Mickey Haller (Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.”

The trailer teases the aftermath of the Season 3 finale cliffhanger, which saw Mickey being arrested after the body of a client was found in his trunk. With Mickey being framed for murder, he is not handling it well. Of course, he is not going down without a fight, no matter how tough it may be.

The fourth season is set to premiere on Feb. 5. Along with Garcia Rulfo, Constance Zimmer, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jaz Raycole, and Angus Sampson also star. Additional cast includes Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Lana Parilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O’Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Silverton.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 409 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 4 in January 2025, just a few months after Season 3 released. It was announced not long after that the new season wouldn’t be coming until 2026, but production kicked off not even a month after the renewal, so fans had probably hoped that the series was aiming for an early 2026 date, and those who were hoping turned out to be right.

Luckily, the wait for Season 4 is almost over. Now that fans have the trailer to keep them occupied, all that’s left is for the episodes to drop in less than a month. In the meantime, now would be the perfect time to rewatch the first three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 5, and even though the series is based on the books, there is still no telling what will happen.