‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Showrunner Addresses Big Arrest Cliffhanger

The Lincoln Lawyer’s fourth season is coming, and the showrunner is addressing what’s next after that big cliffhanger.

At the end of the Season 3 finale, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller found himself arrested after a dead body was found in the trunk of his car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Other than some details known from the book, there isn’t much else that have been revealed about what Season 4 will center on. But the big question at the end of Season 3 is what will happen to the titular lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Gabriel Hogan as Officer Collins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 310 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2024

“Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial,” co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Tudum. “But in the first episode, you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing.”

“This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on,” he continued. “And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying.”

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 303 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2024

“All the advice he’s given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you’re the one it’s bouncing off of,” Humphrey shared. “He’s got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don’t worry — he’s going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well.”

What exactly will happen when Season 4 picks up is unknown, but it seems like a lot of it will focus on Mickey’s arrest. It should be interesting seeing him on the other side of things, rather than being the one giving advice. Now he’s on trial and being given advice, and there is no telling what will go down. As of now, filming for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 continues in Los Angeles. A premiere date should be announced in the coming months.