Netflix Sets ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Premiere Date

The Lincoln Lawyer will soon be driving back to Netflix for Season 4.

Deadline reports that the fourth season of the legal drama will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 5.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, who serves as an executive producer. Season 4 is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. In the upcoming season, “Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton). To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.”

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 409 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Season 4 will be picking up following the events of a major cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale. Mickey was arrested after a dead body was found in the trunk of his car, and it was the body of a client. With Mickey defending himself during the trial, he will be going up against prosecutor Dana Berg (Constance Zimmer), who apparently has ties to his first ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell).

The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Additional cast includes Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Lana Parilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O’Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Silverton.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 410 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Creator David E. Kelley serves as executive producer, alongside Ted Humphrey, who developed The Lincoln Lawyer for television. He also serves as co-showrunner with executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez. Additional EPs include Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J Lieberman, and Gladys Rodriguez. The series is produced by A+E Studios.

Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 4 in January, just a few months after Season 3 dropped. Production officially kicked off in Los Angeles in February, and although it was confirmed that the fourth season wouldn’t be coming until 2026, the excitement was still very much there. Now, fans won’t have to wait much longer. Catch up on all three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer now on Netflix before Season 4 drops on Thursday, Feb. 5. A trailer has not yet been released, but the streamer has shared some photos that will surely tie fans over until then.