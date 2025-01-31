Several of Netflix’s Hit Series Delayed to 2026

Netflix subscribers will have to wait awhile longer for some of their favorite shows to return to the screen. During its Next on Netflix event in Los Angeles Thursday, the streamer teased a massive slate of new and returning series coming in 2025, and while hit shows like Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger things are all set to return with new seasons this year, other popular Netflix originals have been delayed to 2026.

Among the most notable absences in the 2025 lineup is the fifth and final season of Outer Banks. The hit teen drama dropped its most recent batch of episodes in November 2024 and was renewed for its final season that same month, with production on Season 5 not set to begin until spring 2025. The show is currently targeting an early 2026 premiere. Similarly, Virgin River and Black Doves did not premiere their most recent seasons until December, making a 2025 premiere for their respective seventh and second seasons a bit too tight of a squeeze.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix’s Regency-era show Bridgerton will also remain shelved in 2025. The popular series, based on Julia Quinn’s book series, returned for its third outing in May, with the final episodes releasing in June. Set to be based on Quinn’s book An Offer from a Gentleman, which shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton’s romance with Sophie Beckett, showrunner Jess Brownell previously stated that there would be a two-year gap between seasons.

Fans will also have to wait a bit longer for new episodes of two of Netflix’s live action adaptations of beloved animes – One Piece Season 2 and Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. While both have officially secured second season renewals, their productions take a bit of time. Avatar: The Last Airbender began production back in November, and is set to continue filming through mid-2025. Meanwhile, One Piece wrapped filming on Season 2 back in 2024, but the show’s extensive visual effects work, as well as Netflix’s global distribution requirements for dubbing and subtitling in multiple languages, means the series faces a lengthy post-production process that will push Season 2 to 2026, per ComicBook.com.

Other titles absent from the 2025 lineup are The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, The Gentlemen Season 2, and Three Body Problem Season 2.

There is a chance that at least some of these titles could get a surprise 2025 release date, however. As Deadline noted, both The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 and Virgin River Season 6 were absent from Netflix’s 2024 lineup, but both series went on to debut new seasons last year. Meanwhile, The Night Agent Season 2 was originally slated for a 2024 release, but was then pushed back to January 2025. Fans will ultimately have to wait for updates on their favorite titles.