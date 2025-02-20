Netflix Reveals Major Update About ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4

Netflix is getting the ball rolling on the upcoming season of The Lincoln Lawyer. The streamer revealed in January that the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-led legal drama, based on the books by Michael Connelly, was renewed for a fourth season. News came just a few months after Season 3 dropped, and already production has started on Season 4. Netflix’s Tudum shared the big update that filming has begun in Los Angeles for the 10-episode season.

Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in Connelly’s series, The Law of Innocence. With the Season 3 finale ending with Mickey Haller finding a dead body in his car, and the police catching him in the act. “Well, the biggest cliff-hanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial,” co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Tudum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie in episode 303 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2024

“But in the first episode, you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing,” Humphrey continued. “This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on. And, of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying.”

Alongside Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Neve Campbell will return for the upcoming fourth season. Constance Zimmer will be joining the show as a relentless prosecutor. As of now, a premiere date for The Lincoln Lawyer has not been revealed, but with production starting, it’s very possible that a premiere date could be on the horizon. It should be pointed out that The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the few Netflix shows to not go years between seasons. Season 1 premiered in May 2022, Season 2 dropped in July and August 2023, while Season 3 dropped in October 2024. It’s already been revealed that The Lincoln Lawyer probably won’t be back until 2026, but the wait will surely be worth it and it will be exciting to see what happens.