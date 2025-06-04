‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Adds Cobie Smulders to Cast

The Lincoln Lawyer is continuing to add to its Season 4 cast, and another actor is joining the series.

Deadline reports that How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders will appear in the season finale of the Netflix series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say the Marvel actress is set to play Allison, a key character connected to Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller. If there is a fifth season, the storyline could potentially continue. Along with Garcia-Rulfo, Smulders joins main cast members Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta. Previously announced cast members include Sasha Alexander, Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner, and Scott Lawrence.

Apple TV+

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name. Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence, and center on the aftermath of the Season 3 finale cliffhanger that saw Mickey getting arrested after cops found a dead body in the trunk of his car. Mickey will be defending himself and will go up against prosecutor Dana Berg (Constance Zimmer).

“Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial,” co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Tudum. “But in the first episode, you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing.”

“This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on,” he continued. “And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying.”

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 303 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2024

As for Smulders, she is best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for all nine seasons, as well as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, such as The Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Other credits include Shrinking, Accused, Mistletoe Murders, Sharp Corner, American Crime Story, Stumptown, Arrested Development, and Friends from College.

It’s unknown what kind of role exactly Smulders’ Allison will play in the Season 4 finale, but it sounds pretty important. As of now, a premiere date for the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer hasn’t been announced, but the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.