Sasha Alexander is joining The Lincoln Lawyer.

Variety reports that the Rizzoli and Isles star has been cast in a recurring role in the Netflix legal drama’s upcoming fourth season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alexander will play FBI Agent Dawn Ruth, who is “no nonsense” and intimidating.” Via the streamer, “She and her colleague interrupt Mickey’s dinner to not-so-subtly threaten him to drop his investigation into the FBI, or else…” Her casting comes on the heels of three other additions. Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner, and Scott Lawrence will be appearing in a guest capacity.

(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Based on the Michael Connelly book series of the same name, The Lincoln Lawyer follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense attorney who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator. Netflix renewed the series for Season 4 in January, and it will follow the sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence, which released in 2020. Production kicked off in February, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

The Lincoln Lawyer, created by David E. Kelley, also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta. The series premiered in May 2022 and became an instant hit. It has a 90% approval rating and 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As for Alexander, she is best known for her role as Maura Isles in the TNT cop drama Rizzoli and Isles and as Caitlin Todd in the first two seasons of NCIS. Other credits include The Morning Show, Law & Order, Bleeding Love, Dangerous Lies, The Ride, Shameless, Coming & Going, Play Dead, and He’s Just Not That Into You, among others. On top of acting, she has also directed episodes of Rizzoli and Isles, You, and Bull, with the latter reuniting her with former NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly.

As of now, a premiere date for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 has not been revealed, but it’s already been confirmed that it won’t be airing until at least 2026. While the timing could always change, especially with production ongoing, it’s hard to tell with streaming. At the very least, it seems like the cast for the new season is looking pretty great, and it’s possible Sasha Alexander won’t be the last one announced. The first three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are streaming on Netflix.