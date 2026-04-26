‘The Crown’ Fans Mourn Death of Robert Fox From Cancer

Another figure connected to Netflix’s massively popular show The Crown has died.

Robert Fox, an executive producer tied to the show long before even it reached TV screens, died at his London home on March 20.

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His wife confirmed his passing to The New York Times, citing prostate cancer as his cause of death. He was 73.

Fox first became entwined in the world of The Crown via its predecessor, the 2013 play The Audience. The Crown creator Peter Morgan wrote the play, which served as the inspiration for the Netflix show. Fox was a key influence behind the scenes, with Audience director Stephen Daldry calling him the “cornerstone” of the production, especially when it came to casting and editing.

Producer Robert Fox attends the ‘The Crown’ 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on Sept. 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Before being an executive producer for The Crown, the late producer also credited on Atonement, Notes on a Scandal and The Hours, among other films.

He was also prolific in the theatre world, backing many other productions besides just The Audience. West End theatres notably dimmed their lights in tribute to Fox on March 25, notes The Stage.

The Crown fans have previously mourned several contributors the show in recent years, including Stephen Greif, Haydn Gwynne, James Laurenson, David Killick and Jane Lapotaire. Of course, two of the main real-life figures portrayed in The Crown, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2021 and 2022, respectively.