Apple TV Orders New Comedy Series Starring Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks has landed a new project.

Deadline reports that Apple TV has greenlit a comedy series from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward, with Banks executive producing and starring.

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Formerly We’re All Gonna Die, the untitled half-hour project centers on Banks’ Heidi, “who is fresh off a messy divorce and sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. But when she stumbles into coordinating her father’s retirement community sex dates, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son.”

Pictured: Elizabeth Banks — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The series comes from 20th Television, where Heldens is under an overall deal. 20th TV secured a California tax credit for the comedy, which was set up at Apple TV last fall. Production is expected to begin later this year in Los Angeles. Heldens and Ward serve as executive producers and showrunners. Banks will executive produce alongside Max Handelman and Krissy Wall through her Brownstone Productions banner. Additional EPs include pilot director Jonathan Krisel, Quinn Haberman alongside Heldens for Selfish Mermaid, and Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Banks can most recently be seen in the Peacock romance dramedy The Miniature Wife, which she also executive produced. She is no stranger to half-hour comedies, having recently appeared in Modern Family and Scrubs. Notable credits include The Hunger Games franchise, the Pitch Perfect trilogy, 2019’s Charlie’s Angels, The Lego Movie, 2017’s Power Rangers, People Like Us, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Fred Clause, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Additionally, she directed Pitch Perfect 2, Charlie’s Angels, and Cocaine Bear.

Pictured: Elizabeth Banks as Lindy — (Photo by: Rafy/PEACOCK)

Aside from the Apple TV comedy, Banks has a handful of projects in the works. She is also set to star in a Prime Video crime drama from Justin Noble, a reboot of The Magic School Bus, an untitled Battle of the Sexes project, and many, many more. Since 2019, Banks has been hosting the Press Your Luck revival on ABC. Through a casting call in March, it was announced that the game show had been renewed for a seventh season.

Additional information on the new Apple TV series has not been given, but now that it’s been greenlit, it’s likely that more details will be released soon. In the meantime, all 10 episodes of The Miniature Wife are streaming on Peacock.